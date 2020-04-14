Birth control options for the man who wants to take charge
The Kenyatta National Hospital is the site for a study whose mission to develop a safe and effective contraception for men. The ongoing study involves the daily application of nestorone and testosterone combination gel on the shoulder. Nestorone is a synthentic version of the hormone progesterone. The gel on trial is supposed to penetrate into the body and suppress spermatogenesis (maturation of spermatozoa) to a point where a man cannot impregnate a woman. The gel is expected to provide a reversible, safe and self-delivered means of family planning on men. Even though the gel is not available in the market right now as it is still on trial, it is anticipated that no changes in libido will be experienced in men who use it. Researchers are touting it at the most promising new male family planning method. The results of this trial are expected in 2022. 2. The male pill The everyday birth control pill for men that has been tested in America will be a game changer in the area of family planning. The dimethandrolone undecanoate (DMAU) pill has been termed as safe and does not cause low sex drive as most men would fear. Through daily administration, the DMAU pill suppresses testosterone levels to castrate level; meaning, sperms cannot be produced. However, longer trials are needed to ascertain if sperm production can be stopped completely. Even though DMAU was well tolerated in young healthy men during trial, long term effects on body organs is not clearly understood. How vasectomy is done It is a pretty easy surgery, where the surgeon feels the scrotum for the vas deferens. Once he gets it, he makes a small nick, picks it up, holds the tube on both ends and cuts in the middle. He then burns both ends of the cut tube to seal them. However, the success rate of the reversal reduces over time. There are no regulations regarding age, but the spouse must give elaborate consent by coming in to sign before the procedure is done. After the procedure, one will feel some moderate pain and should avoid strenuous tasks for atleast two days. Vasectomy is not castration According to a research conducted by IntraHealth, a section of men equate vasectomy to castration. Castration involves the surgical removal of the testes. This leads to loss of masculinity since the testosterone producing organs are removed. In vasectomy, a man gets to keep his testes, and his masculinity; only the vas deferens—ducts that transport sperm-- are clipped. The fear that vasectomy will lead to reduced sexual ability is a myth that has become a barrier in men's view of vasectomy. Nancy Nzalambi is a public health research scientist working at The NHIF
