Coronavirus: Kenya’s positive cases rise to 38, after seven new ones reported

The number of Kenyans who have tested positive for covid-19 (coronavirus) has risen to 38, after seven more people tested positive for the virus, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said. According to CS Kagwe, out of the seven new cases, four are Kenyans, two Congolese and a Chinese national. Speaking on Saturday during his routine update at Afya House on the virus, Kagwe said of the seven, three are female while four are male.

Among new cases, four had history of travel from countries with active transmission, one had travelled to Mombasa while two did not have travel history. Kagwe said all the cases were from Nairobi bring the total number of cases in the capital to 28, followed by Kilifi county with six while Mombasa is third with two cases. Kilifi and Kwale counties have a single case each.

“All the seven new cases are from Nairobi 28 cases of those who have so far turned positive, Kilifi has six, Mombasa two while Kajiado and Kwale counties have one case each,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe also announced that the first patient to test positive for the virus in the country and the third one both tested negative after repeat tests and that they were awaiting the third test in 48 hours to confirm if indeed they were fully recovered so that they can be discharged. “Our first and third patient tested negate, a repeat test will be undertaken after 48 hours. We hope the final test will confirm full recovery so that they can be discharged,” he said. Kagwe also confirmed that the patient who tested negative was discharged from the hospital after testing negative during confirmation test. According to Kagwe, the government is tracing 1,141 people who had come into contact with the 38 patients.

Of the over 1000 contacts, 163 have been discharged after completing the 14-day follow up period, while 978 “Tracing of contacts for the 38 confirmed cases is ongoing, total number 1,141 being monitored 163 discharged after 14 days,” he said. The ministry also said that the 978 close contacts are being monitored. Kagwe said three people are admitted at the Mbagathi Hospital Isolation Unit awaiting tests results. The Health CS said the government will embark on mass testing from Sunday, March 29 for those who were put in self-isolation after arriving into the country.

“From tomorrow, there will be mass testing for those who arrived in the country recently and are in isolation.”Following reports of police brutality on Kenyans who were caught outside when the dusk-dawn curfew started on Friday, Kagwe urged the police to go slow on Kenyans, adding that they must be humane their actions. "I am appealing to our people to make it very unnecessary for them to engage with the police by staying at home and observing the directives given. I am also urging the police to treat the people humanely," he stated. He, however, explained that the government was not going to change on the enforcement measures so far put in place in the fight against the disease. Kagwe also urged police officers to offer help to those classified as essential services while they go about their activities as mandated by the government. "I am asking the police to offer assistance whenever it is needed by our people, especially the nurses, the doctors, and the public health workers. "I am referring not only to the medical personnel but also to others in essential services. I am urging the police to help them, even if it means using their vehicles,” he said. He also urged Kenyans to stay disciplined and remain at home during the hours given to avoid clashing with the police like was the case on Friday. Kagwe also told employers to ensure that their workers are allowed to leave for home earlier so that they are not caught up in running battles with the police during curfew hours. "We must give people time to leave work early enough so that they can be in their homes early enough

