Prince Harry 'falls victim to Russian hoax call pretending to be Greta Thunberg'

Prince Harry (pictured) was reportedly duped into saying he was “completely separate” from most of the Royal Family in hoax phone calls recorded by Russian pranksters. The Duke of Sussex also spoke openly about his agony over Megxit and the tension surrounding it, it's claimed, in conversations with Russian jokers claiming to be climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and her father. Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov — AKA Vovan and Lexus — twice spoke to Harry, 35, on the landline at his luxury bolthole on Vancouver Island, Canada, the Sun reports.

The clip was initially posted on YouTube but it doesn't appear on their profile page. Other clips of the conversation, which feature a voice that sounds like the prince, have been shared on social media. He claims he chose to withdraw from royal life to "protect my son" and said he and Meghan were finding everyday life "much better" now.

Asked about his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, the duke said he is "completely separate from me and my wife", adding he had "very little to say on it". He went on dismiss criticism aimed at him over his opting to fly on a regular basis, claiming the Sussexes use planes "nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends".

During the calls, he also says Donald Trump has 'blood on his hands' over climate change. The conversations were said to have been recorded on New Year’s Eve and January 22. In both calls the royal appears to open up about the tension at the heart of the Royal Family. “I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it’s made up to be," he jokes at one point. He then speaks about how hard it was for him and Meghan, 38, to quit Britain.

“Um, it’s, that’s probably a conversation for another time, there’s lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle," he says. “But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one." Referring to Trump, he says the fact the president is "pushing the coal industry so big in America, he has blood on his hands because of the affect that has on the climate and on the island nations far far away, again".

