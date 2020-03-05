South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus
The coronavirus - COVID-19, as the new strain is called - is thought to have originated in a market selling wildlife in Wuhan late last year. It has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China. Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the repatriation of nearly 200 citizens from Wuhan. The health ministry said the patient, in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, had been self-isolating since Tuesday after consulting a doctor over symptoms of coughing, a sore throat, headaches and a fever.
The doctor has also self-quarantined. The health officials said a "tracer team" had been deployed to the province together with epidemiologists and clinicians to further investigate the circumstances of the infection.
