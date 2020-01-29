The list of Senators who voted against impeaching Ferdinand Waititu

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu during the hearing of his Impeachment motion at the Senate on January 29, 2020. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Senate on Wednesday night voted to uphold the impeachment of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu after the House found him guilty of three charges.Senate Speaker Keneth Lusaka read three main charges on which the lawmakers voted on whether to uphold or reject Waititu’s impeachment motion. The charges encompassed gross misconduct, abuse of office and engaging in corruption. For the first charge, those in support of the motion carried the day with 27 versus 10, then 28 versus 11 for the second and third charges. Standard Digital saw the list of how the Senators voted in the three charges.

Those who voted against the motion include: 1. Samson Cherargei (Nandi) 2. Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho)

3. Hargura Godana (Marsabit) 4. Susan Kihika (Nakuru)

5. Andrew Langat (Bomet) 6. Mithika Linturi (Meru) 7. Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu) 8. Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) 9. Kinyua Nderitu (Laikipia)

10. Mary Yone (Nominated) 11. Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma)A team that voted for the motion, on the other hand, comprised Kieleweke political wing of Jubilee, ODM and Wiper members. They include Reubenson Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Adan Fatuma (Isiolo), Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Ephraim Maina (Nyeri), Ibrahim Ali (Wajir), Yusuf Haji (Garissa), Boy Issa Juma (Kwale), Mwadzayo Mwachirifu (Kilifi), Cleopas Malala (Kakamega), Okong’o Mogeni (Nyamira), Gideon Moi (Baringo), Boniface Mutinda (Machakos), Mwashushe Mwaruma (Taita), Mwinyi Faki (Mombasa), Moses Kajwang’ (Homa Bay), Njeru Ndwiga (Embu), Ledama Olekina (Narok), Samson Ongeri (Kisii), James Orengo (Siaya), Samuel Poghisio (West Pokot), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Margaret Jepkoech (Uasin Gishu) Amos Wako (Busia), Enock Wambua (Kitui) and George Khaniri (Vihiga).

The Senators who did not vote are: 1. Beth Mugo (Nominated) 2. Abshiro Halake (Nominated) 3. Isaac Mwaura (Nominated) 4. Rose Nyamunga (Nominated) 5. Gertrude Musuruve (Nominated)

