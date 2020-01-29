The list of Senators who voted against impeaching Ferdinand Waititu
Those who voted against the motion include: 1. Samson Cherargei (Nandi) 2. Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho)
5. Andrew Langat (Bomet) 6. Mithika Linturi (Meru) 7. Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu) 8. Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) 9. Kinyua Nderitu (Laikipia)
10. Mary Yone (Nominated) 11. Moses Wetang'ula (Bungoma) A team that voted for the motion, on the other hand, comprised Kieleweke political wing of Jubilee, ODM and Wiper members. They include Reubenson Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Adan Fatuma (Isiolo), Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Ephraim Maina (Nyeri), Ibrahim Ali (Wajir), Yusuf Haji (Garissa), Boy Issa Juma (Kwale), Mwadzayo Mwachirifu (Kilifi), Cleopas Malala (Kakamega), Okong'o Mogeni (Nyamira), Gideon Moi (Baringo), Boniface Mutinda (Machakos), Mwashushe Mwaruma (Taita), Mwinyi Faki (Mombasa), Moses Kajwang' (Homa Bay), Njeru Ndwiga (Embu), Ledama Olekina (Narok), Samson Ongeri (Kisii), James Orengo (Siaya), Samuel Poghisio (West Pokot), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Margaret Jepkoech (Uasin Gishu) Amos Wako (Busia), Enock Wambua (Kitui) and George Khaniri (Vihiga).
The Senators who did not vote are: 1. Beth Mugo (Nominated) 2. Abshiro Halake (Nominated) 3. Isaac Mwaura (Nominated) 4. Rose Nyamunga (Nominated) 5. Gertrude Musuruve (Nominated)
