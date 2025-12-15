Blogger accused of defaming politicians on X released on Sh15,000 bail

Blogger Boniface Muteti granted Sh15,000 bail after denying charges of posting false claims about politicians on X. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Nairobi court has released Boniface Mulinge Muteti, a blogger and human rights activist on Sh15,000 cash bail after being charged with allegedly posting false statements on X accusing politicians of amassing stolen wealth.

Muteti, 30, was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on Monday and faced one criminal charge under Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018.

Prosecution allege that on December 6, 2025, he used his X (formerly Twitter) account @mulinge_muteti to post content he knew was false and likely to cause fear, alarm, or violence among the public.

According to the prosecution, Muteti’s tweets claimed that politicians had not worked, innovated, or invented anything, and that all their wealth was allegedly stolen from Kenyans, should be returned.

The prosecution argued that the post was calculated to incite public unrest and violence.

Muteti pleaded not guilty to the charge of publishing false information as leveled by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

His lawyer urged the court to grant lenient bail terms arguing that Muteti is not a flight risk and would appear for all future court proceedings.

The defence also requested access to all evidence and witness statements the prosecution intends to rely on.

The court granted Muteti cash bail of Sh15,000, with a condition to avail one contact person.

The magistrate directed the prosecution to supply him with all materials, including witness statements to rely on during trial.

Muteti, who was arrested on December 12, 2025 by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Serious Crimes Unit and spent the entire weekend at Muthaiga police station.

This is after police officers declined to release him on cash bail pending his court appearance today.

The case will be mentioned on December 30, 2025 for pre-trial.