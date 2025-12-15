Government unveils tough measures to curb road crashes

Chairperson of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Martha K. Koome briefs the media on the rising cases of road carnage during the festive season on December 15, 2025. She is joined by Principal Secretary for Correctional Services Dr. Salome Wairimu Muhia-Beacco, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson M. Ingonga, and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The government has announced a multi-agency strategy to curb rising road accidents amid increased travel as Kenyans move to various destinations for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Speaking after a special meeting of the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), Chief Justice Martha Koome, who is the council’s chairperson, said several measures will be implemented to ensure public safety and adherence to traffic laws.

“The meeting was held against a backdrop of an alarming rise in the number of deaths associated with traffic accidents from 4,479 in 2024 to 4,682 in 2025, a five per cent increase,” Koome stated.

A multi-agency team has been tasked to ensure road users adhere to road rules. Traffic offenders such as drunk drivers and others who ignore speed limits, or who overlap will promptly be taken into custody.

According to the plan, the Judiciary will provide mobile courts for faster determination of cases involving traffic offences while giving an opportunity for legal representation for those arrested.

Further, more roadblocks will be mounted, especially along roads prone to accidents, which are considered high-risk.

Motorcyclists, including bodaboda riders, are likely to be of interest after several were flagged to be unroadworthy and among common traffic rules offenders.

To deter incidents of bribing, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will dispatch officers to arrest officers receiving bribes in exchange for the freedom of motorists found to have violated regulations.

“NCAJ resolved to deploy EACC officers across major highways to monitor enforcement of traffic rules and deter corruption,” said Koome.

Some of the agencies drawn to the enforcement pool include the National Police Service (NPS), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Kenya Prisons Service, and the Law Society of Kenya.

The move comes after road crashes claimed tens of lives within the last 72 hours.

10 people were confirmed dead following a head-on collision at Chabera Trading centre along Sondu –Oyugis Road in Homa Bay County on Sunday night, while 28 passengers were injured after an Easy Coach bus rammed a lorry in Nakuru early Monday.

Former Cabinet Minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo also died in a late-night accident on Friday, December 13.