Student dies, property destroyed in dormitory fire

A Form Three student died, five others injured and property of unknown value destroyed after fire razed down a dormitory at Bahati PCEA Girls in Nakuru County on Saturday.The deceased student was allegedly in the dormitory when the incident occurred. The Ministry of Education and the Chairperson of Board of Management Francis Mbugua dismissed claims that the deceased student burnt to death. Mbugua said the student suffocated due to smoke. Mbugua said the most affected block housed 97 pupils. Outside the burnt dormitory were razed mattresses and other personal effects belonging to the students. The school management could not explain what the deceased student was doing in the dormitory alone while others went back to class for preps. "We also wonder what the student was doing alone in the dormitory investigations are underway and will find out," said Mbugua.

Student who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were in class preparing for the evening preps when they saw smoke from the dormitory. Out of shock some of the students said they could do nothing to salvage their property. School workers are said to have used fire extinguisher after the county fire engine broke down and could not reach the school. It was after the fire was contained that the pupils and other school workers learnt of the presence of the deceased student. The school playground was full as parents and their children mingled. Pauline Kathambi a parent said she received a call from a neighbor informing her that the school dormitory was on fire. Teresa Wanjiru, a guardian of two students called on schools to have CCTV cameras installed in dormitories. Area Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri asked the Ministry of Education to assist the school so that it can resume learning activities. He said his office will channel Sh2 million next week towards assisting the school. Ngunjiri added that he will seek assistance to have the school supplied with mattresses and other lost property belonging to the students. Bahati DCC Mutua Kisilu called on parents to stay calm as investigating officer work to establish what caused the fire. Rift Valley Educational Director John Ololtuaa said the school will not be closed as the administration has informed them that there are no enough facilities to host students who were residing in the burnt dormitory. "The school is in a position to provide for the affected girls and learning will continue," said Ololtuaa.

