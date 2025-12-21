EACC accused of defying DPP advice in Sh6.2b NYS suppliers' payment case

DPP Renson Ing’onga. (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

Suppliers whose payments worth Sh6.2 billion were frozen over claims of fraud have accused the EACC of ignoring advice from DPP Renson Ing’onga to close the case against them.

The new twist has emerged in a fresh High Court application filed by Tison Limited and former National Youth Service (NYS) Director of Finance Samwel Mudanyi Wachenje seeking to lift injunctive orders issued by Justice Lucy Njuguna which halted the payment of the billions over claims linked to the alleged NYS “air” suppliers scandal.