How Opposition miscalculation has reinforced Ruto's prowess

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Is President William Ruto trudging on, not because he is strong, but rather because the Opposition is misaligned? It was William Shakespeare who famously talked of the tides of time, in the play ‘‘Julius Caesar’’. “There is a tide in the affairs of men which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries.”

It is all about the slow grinding passage of time, on the one hand, and, on the other, the fleeting moment, when life changing decisions must be made and action taken. Ancient Greeks drew a clear distinction between the two. One they called Chronos. The other one they christened Kairos.