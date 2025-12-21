Environmentalist Kalua leads mourners to plant 101 trees to honour Kitui Centenarian

Dr Isaac Kalua Green, the Chief Steward of Green Africa Foundation and a reknown environmentalist helps a school children plant trees during one of the Plant Your Age inititiaves. On Saturday, Kalua led mourners in Athi, Kitui County to plant 101 trees in honour of a village matriach who died aged 101.[Philip Muasya, Standard]

In a symbolic act of environmental conservation, a group of mourners at Kaivisi Village in Athi, Kitui County, led by environmentalist Isaac Kalua Green planted 101 trees to celebrate the life of a village matriarch who passed away aged 101.

The unique tree-planting ceremony to mark the life of Esther Kithumbi Kivuthi drew thousands of mourners on Saturday who gathered to honour a woman whose long life was described as a century of God’s grace.

Dr Isaac Kalua Green, the Chief Steward of Green Africa Foundation who runs the popular initiative ‘Plant Your Age’ noted that each tree planted symbolised every year of the granny’s life, thus transforming her farewell into a legacy of environmental protection and conservation.

Plant Your Age is a tree planting and environmental conservation concept by Green Africa Foundation that encourages individuals to plant the same number of trees as their age to mark milestones in life.

“Every tree that we have planted in honour of the late reminds us that trees and forests are earth’s lungs, and caring for them is the most incredible legacy we can leave for future generations,” Kalua, who is also the Party Leader of Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) said.

“Through her values of discipline, faith, and humility, she raised generations that today include respected entrepreneurs and leaders in the corporate and professional world, myself included,” Kalua eulogized his relative.

He said that the late Kivuthi practiced humility and remained teachable even in old age, a virtue that allowed her to live peacefully with others.

In a passionate appeal on environmental consciousness, Dr Kalua urged Kenyans to adopt tree planting as a personal habit. He however stressed that planting trees is not enough, saying that they should be cared for so that they grow and thrive is what truly benefits the environment.

Further, the environmentalist stated that every Kenyan has a role in conserving the environment for future generations by planting trees, saying that increased forest cover will address droughts that are sometimes caused by desertification.

“Trees play a key role in mitigating climate change and contribute to environmental and economic well-being. Planting trees must be part of who we are; our daily practice, our response to climate change and our legacy to future generations,” said Kalua.

The matriarch leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.