×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Kenya risks being old before becoming rich

By Joshua Wathanga | Dec. 21, 2025
Kenyan Citizens demonstrate and Protest against over Taxation bill along Nairobi streets. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

What exactly is Kenya’s demographic moment, and why is it urgent to act while the window is open? A demographic window refers to the period in a country’s development when the share of people of working age rises, and the proportion of dependants falls.

More adults are available to work, save, innovate, and contribute to national productivity. This creates a potential demographic dividend. The window eventually closes as fertility continues to decline and the population begins to age. When the share of older dependants rises, economic pressures shift. Countries that fail to act early often discover that the dividend they expected never materialised. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Demographic Dividend Youth Employment Human Capital Development Population Ageing
.

Latest Stories

Hosts Morocco thrash Comoros 2-0 in AFCON 2025 opening game
Hosts Morocco thrash Comoros 2-0 in AFCON 2025 opening game
Football
By Robert Abong'o
1 hr ago
Jirongo supported our underground political movement after fallout with Kanu
Opinion
By Wafula Buke
1 hr ago
Study shows bhang can heal but poses health risks
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

For Trans Mara residents, it's a Christmas of fear and hunger
By George Sayagie and Peter Kipkemoi 1 hr ago
For Trans Mara residents, it's a Christmas of fear and hunger
It is a bad year: Rising costs dim X-mas cheer for many Kenyans
By Peter Theuri 1 hr ago
It is a bad year: Rising costs dim X-mas cheer for many Kenyans
Raila, iconic leaders' deaths leave Nyanza with deep leadership gaps
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Raila, iconic leaders' deaths leave Nyanza with deep leadership gaps
Jirongo supported our underground political movement after fallout with Kanu
By Wafula Buke 1 hr ago
Jirongo supported our underground political movement after fallout with Kanu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved