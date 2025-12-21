×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Teen robber lynched by irate residents in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Dec. 21, 2025
Crime Scene. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

A teenager nabbed robbing members of the public was lynched in Naivasha as his two accomplices escaped the wrath of area residents.

The 17-year-old was in a group of youths who were mugging flower farm workers heading to work in Kabati estate when irate members of the public caught up with them.

This came amid concern from area residents over an increase in cases of mugging in the town and estates mainly early in the morning and late in the evening.

In the latest incident, a group of youths had mugged several workers near the Kabati Mosque before members of the public cornered them.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

An elder Geoffrey Kuria noted that cases of petty crime had risen in the town in the last one month with mugging being the order of the day.

He added that the youths were targeting those heading to work around 5am by attacking them using knives and other crude weapons.

“They had mugged two women heading to work in Kabati estate but members of the public caught up with one beating him to death as the others escaped,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident adding that a multi-sectorial security team had been formed to deal with the mugging incidents.

He said that the team had already arrested several suspects adding that it was a matter of time before others involved were put behind bars.

“One suspect caught robbing members of the public was lynched in Kabati estate and we are putting on notice his accomplices,” he said.

Meanwhile, transport along the Mai Mahiu-Limuru escarpment was disrupted for over two hours following an accident involving two trailers.

During the early morning incident, one of the drivers died on the spot while the wrecks completely blocked the road paralyzing transport.

“We had an accident involving two trailers where one person died and two others were injured and the road was reopened an hour later,” said the CID boss.

The body was taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary while the two wreckage were towed to Mai Mahiu police station.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Naivasha Crime Mob Justice Teen Lynched Kabati Estate
.

Latest Stories

Hosts Morocco thrash Comoros 2-0 in AFCON 2025 opening game
Hosts Morocco thrash Comoros 2-0 in AFCON 2025 opening game
Football
By Robert Abong'o
1 hr ago
Jirongo supported our underground political movement after fallout with Kanu
Opinion
By Wafula Buke
1 hr ago
Study shows bhang can heal but poses health risks
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

For Trans Mara residents, it's a Christmas of fear and hunger
By George Sayagie and Peter Kipkemoi 1 hr ago
For Trans Mara residents, it's a Christmas of fear and hunger
It is a bad year: Rising costs dim X-mas cheer for many Kenyans
By Peter Theuri 1 hr ago
It is a bad year: Rising costs dim X-mas cheer for many Kenyans
Raila, iconic leaders' deaths leave Nyanza with deep leadership gaps
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Raila, iconic leaders' deaths leave Nyanza with deep leadership gaps
Jirongo supported our underground political movement after fallout with Kanu
By Wafula Buke 1 hr ago
Jirongo supported our underground political movement after fallout with Kanu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved