Teen robber lynched by irate residents in Naivasha

Crime Scene. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

A teenager nabbed robbing members of the public was lynched in Naivasha as his two accomplices escaped the wrath of area residents.

The 17-year-old was in a group of youths who were mugging flower farm workers heading to work in Kabati estate when irate members of the public caught up with them.

This came amid concern from area residents over an increase in cases of mugging in the town and estates mainly early in the morning and late in the evening.

In the latest incident, a group of youths had mugged several workers near the Kabati Mosque before members of the public cornered them.

An elder Geoffrey Kuria noted that cases of petty crime had risen in the town in the last one month with mugging being the order of the day.

He added that the youths were targeting those heading to work around 5am by attacking them using knives and other crude weapons.

“They had mugged two women heading to work in Kabati estate but members of the public caught up with one beating him to death as the others escaped,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident adding that a multi-sectorial security team had been formed to deal with the mugging incidents.

He said that the team had already arrested several suspects adding that it was a matter of time before others involved were put behind bars.

“One suspect caught robbing members of the public was lynched in Kabati estate and we are putting on notice his accomplices,” he said.

Meanwhile, transport along the Mai Mahiu-Limuru escarpment was disrupted for over two hours following an accident involving two trailers.

During the early morning incident, one of the drivers died on the spot while the wrecks completely blocked the road paralyzing transport.

“We had an accident involving two trailers where one person died and two others were injured and the road was reopened an hour later,” said the CID boss.

The body was taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital mortuary while the two wreckage were towed to Mai Mahiu police station.