Mutua asks Ruto to resign over BBI stance

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (pictured) has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to resign for undermining the President Uhuru Kenyatta.Speaking yesterday at Tulia market, during a thanksgiving event for Mutonguni Ward MCA Musee Mati who won the seat on Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket in a by-election, Mutua said Ruto was undermining his boss on the BBI initiative.The governor said Ruto's opposition to the BBI, which is a derivative of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga presented a divided Jubilee house. He said if the Deputy President felt disgruntled about BBI, he should quit the government instead of contradicting his boss."Ruto is clearly undermining the president and this sends a very bad signal. He should do the hobourable thing and resign" Mutua said.Others who graced the event, in which Mutua was installed as a Kamba elder were ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and MPs Charles Kilonzo (Yatta), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira Senator), Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, and Tana River County Woman Representative Rehema Hassan as well as her Nyamira counterpart Jerusha Momanyi.Mutua insinuated that he and governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) would make a political formation with ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 elections."We are joining hands with like-minded people to redeem the country. The future is bright" Mutua said.After his installation as Kamba elder by a section of Kamba elders, he said that he was now ripe to take over the community's mantle of leadership from Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, whom he advised to relinquish active politics.

"We respect Kalonzo because he did his part but is now tired. It is now time for young leaders" he said.On the BBI report to be presented to the president on Tuesday, Mutua said that he will only support it if it seeks to empower Kenyans but not dishing out political power to few individuals.Mr Sifuna announced that the ODM party had parted ways with Wiper and other NASA affiliates, saying that the presence of the three Ukambani governors in Kibra by-election campaigns was the "beginning of a new dawn""We are embracing a new team and we are open to those who support Raila openly," Sifuna said.He said that the BBI report was a culmination of the handshake between Kenyatta and Odinga, adding that the ODM party would support any efforts to unite the country and foster peace.

He noted that Ruto's opposition to the BBI showed a frustrated DP who had no courage to face the president."As deputy president, he should be able to face his boss and register his dissatisfaction with the BBI instead of making noise in markets," Sifuna said.

