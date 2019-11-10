Girl, 10, hailed hero after recording herself being sexually abused by priest

The priest is accused of sexually abusing the 10-year-old girl and has been arrested. [Mirror]

An Italian priest has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl recorded herself being sexually abused.The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, used the voice recorder on her phone to obtain proof after parishioners refused to believe her. Father Michele Mottola, based in Trentola Ducenta, near Naples, has now been arrested by police. “Do you want a kiss?” the priest is heard saying. As the girl protests, he apparently says: “There is no one here. Are you afraid? Kiss me, hug me.” In a second recording, after the sound of heavy breathing and the girl’s protests, he says: “Take this to dry yourself.” The girl played the recordings to two parishioners because she was too ashamed to tell her mother.

According to Church Militant, after the girl told the priest she had reported the matter to other parishioners, he said: "You didn't have to do it, because now they will understand other things. Things will get very bad. I will come to your home to talk to your parents." The priest also accused the girl of lying to her mother. He said: "You can tell lies. Did you understand you can lie? You're like Islamic suicide bombers, throwing a bomb, killing people and leaving. The mud ends up also on your family and on you." The parishioners eventually intervened and Marina's mother finally reported the matter to the bishop. Mottola was suspended by the Catholic Church in May but only arrested this week when the phone recording was broadcast on Le Iene , a current affairs show in Italy. “I am proud of my daughter, she was more cunning than the priest,” the mother said on Le Iene.

