Girl, 10, hailed hero after recording herself being sexually abused by priest
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.According to Church Militant, after the girl told the priest she had reported the matter to other parishioners, he said: "You didn't have to do it, because now they will understand other things. Things will get very bad. I will come to your home to talk to your parents." The priest also accused the girl of lying to her mother. He said: "You can tell lies. Did you understand you can lie? You're like Islamic suicide bombers, throwing a bomb, killing people and leaving. The mud ends up also on your family and on you." The parishioners eventually intervened and Marina's mother finally reported the matter to the bishop. Mottola was suspended by the Catholic Church in May but only arrested this week when the phone recording was broadcast on Le Iene , a current affairs show in Italy. “I am proud of my daughter, she was more cunning than the priest,” the mother said on Le Iene.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.