ODM allows IEBC to postpone release of updated Kibra voter register
SEE ALSO :Ruto will suffer big loss if we have a BBI plebisciteThe party accused the electoral commission of deliberately refusing to provide the register, but in a rejoinder, IEBC refuted the claims on Wednesday morning in their press statement. The electoral body acknowledged receiving three letters from the Orange party requesting an updated register and in response, the commission asked the party to pay Sh15,000. After the ODM paid the said amount, the IEBC failed to provide the updated voter register saying that it is yet to be approved and certified.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The commission outlined that it is in the process of uploading Continuous Voter Registration data to the Biometric Voter Registration server, performing duplication processes production and inspection of the preliminary register. “The commission has posted changes to the Kibra Voters' register for the area Returning Officer to inspect and verify in seven days. Thereafter the register will be available for sharing with political parties including ODM,” read the statement.
SEE ALSO :Four aspirants declare interest in Kibra seat
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.