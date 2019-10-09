ODM allows IEBC to postpone release of updated Kibra voter register

The ODM Party National Chairman John Mbadi (L) and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (R) brief the media after a meeting between the party and the electoral body over listing updated voters' register of Kibra Constituency. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Orange Democratic Movement Party and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission have agreed on the release of updated voters’ register for Kibra Constituency ahead of the November 7 by-election.After their meeting on Wednesday morning, which ODM termed ‘fruitful,' IEBC said it will release the updated voters' register next week. “We had a fruitful meeting with the IEBC Chairman, Commissioners and Senior Officials. It was cordial and consultative. They agreed to provide the updated voter register for Kibra Constituency next week. They will also address other concerns we raised by our party,” ODM posted on their Twitter page. Yesterday, ODM announced its plan to rally its supporters to gather at the IEBC office located at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi to demonstrate and demand for the release of the voters’ register.

The party accused the electoral commission of deliberately refusing to provide the register, but in a rejoinder, IEBC refuted the claims on Wednesday morning in their press statement. The electoral body acknowledged receiving three letters from the Orange party requesting an updated register and in response, the commission asked the party to pay Sh15,000. After the ODM paid the said amount, the IEBC failed to provide the updated voter register saying that it is yet to be approved and certified.

The commission outlined that it is in the process of uploading Continuous Voter Registration data to the Biometric Voter Registration server, performing duplication processes production and inspection of the preliminary register. “The commission has posted changes to the Kibra Voters' register for the area Returning Officer to inspect and verify in seven days. Thereafter the register will be available for sharing with political parties including ODM,” read the statement.

