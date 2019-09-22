World Health Organisation: Tanzania not sharing information on Ebola
WHO said it was unofficially told that Tanzania had two other possible Ebola cases. One had tested negative and there was no information on the other. Officially, the Tanzanian government said last weekend it had no confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola. The government did not address the death of the woman directly and did not provide further information. Despite several requests, "clinical data, results of the investigations, possible contacts and potential laboratory tests performed ... have not been communicated to WHO", the U.N. agency said.
"The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge." Officials in Tanzania's health ministry could not be reached for comment.
Authorities in east and central Africa have been on high alert for possible spillovers of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a year-long outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people. The WHO was heavily criticised by experts during West Africa's 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which claimed more than 11,300 lives in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, for not moving more quickly to contain the outbreak, which remains the world's worst.
FEARS SPREADLast week the U.S. health secretary, Alex Azar, criticised Tanzania for failing to share information on the possible outbreak. The next day he sent a senior health official to Tanzania. Uganda has already recorded several cases after sick patients crossed the border from Congo. A quick government response there prevented the disease spreading. The 34-year-old woman who died in Dar es Salaam had travelled to Uganda, according to a leaked WHO document circulated earlier this month. She showed signs of Ebola including headache, fever, rash and bloody diarrhoea on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 8.
Tanzania relies heavily on tourism and an outbreak of Ebola would likely discourage visitors. The WHO statement is not the first time international organisations have queried information from the government of President John Magufuli, nicknamed The Bulldozer. Earlier this year, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund contradicted the government's economic growth figure for 2018.
