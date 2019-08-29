Three held as Sossion rivals try to eject him from office

Police have arrested at least three people following this morning's chaos at the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) headquarters in Nairobi. The officers used teargas to disperse teachers outside the union offices as a section tried to kick out Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion. Some members of Knut’s National Executive Council had forced their way into the offices to fire the embattled union boss.

The group plotting to topple Sossion - who has been struck off the register of teachers by the Teachers Service Commission - are relying on Knut’s constitution that states that union members must be registered teachers, certified, licensed or authorised to teach. It is not clear if Sossion was in office at the time. The council members had insisted on holding their scheduled meeting despite being blocked by the labour court yesterday. Sossion, however, went to court to block the meeting arguing that the Knut officials who had called the meeting had no authority to do so. “The respondents have no powers under the Knut constitution to convene and proceed with the National Executive Council meeting that has been postponed. The respondents are targeting the unconstitutional removal of the applicant,” his lawyer told the court.

Justice Byrum Ongaya suspended the meeting until a case filed by Sossion is heard and determined. “It is hereby ordered that pending the inter partes hearing of the application, or further orders of the court, the meeting convened by the applicant stands postponed,” he ruled.

