Sirisia MP Waluke apologises to Raila, Tuju over anti-Luo slur

Sirisia MP John Waluke addressing media at Parliament. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Sirisia MP John Waluke has apologized to Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, saying his anti-Luo slur was a slip of the tongue.Waluke made the public apology at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday following summons by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC). The commission has reprimanded Waluke to present himself before Kilimani police station for questioning. NCIC believes that the remarks have the potential of triggering ethnic tension thus should be punished. Yesterday, Waluke who appeared remorseful said his decision to apologise was not informed by the commission’s summons but after realizing the remarks bordered on ethnic profiling. “I want to apologise to the Luo community. I never meant what I said. It was a slip of the tongue and I am sorry. I want to apologize to Tuju and Raila,” he said. The MP further said he was ready to personally apologise to the two leaders, stating that he will call them and “if they pick my calls, I will apologise”. In the remarks that he made in his constituency last week, Waluke described Luo people as “troublesome community”. He made the remarks at the backdrop of sustained attacks by Deputy President William Ruto's allies against Tuju over reports that the Secretary-General was working for Raila as a political strategist. The remarks are believed to have violated section 62 of the NCIC Act that says that any person who utters words intended to incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination against any person, group or community on the basis of ethnicity or race, commits an offence. If found culpable, offenders are liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding one million shillings.

