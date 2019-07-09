Charles Njonjo’s tear-jerking letter to departed friend Jeremiah Kiereini

Absolutely gutted. Charles Njonjo during the memorial service for his friend Jeremiah Kiereini at All Saints Cathedral Nairobi Kiereni died in May. (Courtesy, Citizen TV)

A distraught Njonjo could not read the eulogy so the task fell upon his daughter Mary Ngini.

Mary Njonjo reads her father's tribute to Jeremiah Kiereini at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi. (Courtesy, Citizen TV).

Kenya’s first African Attorney-General Charles Njionjo has given a moving tribute to his friend Jeremiah Kiereni who died two months ago.Kiereini was once the head and of the Civil Service in the Moi-era and later the chairman of Kenya Breweries and the CMC Group. The Service was held at All Saints Cathedral Nairobi.Here is his a full tribute: Dear Muthee, You left us without saying goodbye. We had no time to sit together and look back to the time we shared on our long and eventful journey together. So I decided to write to you this letter. You asked me to be the best man at your wedding to Eunice Muringo. The honour, I accepted with delight mixed with some relief, as I had worked hard to protect this beautiful young nurse from other suitors and convinced her to marry you. And what a marriage yours has been. You and Mama Mburu have remained faithful and strong, devoted to your family and welcomed many friends to your beautiful home. I watched with admiration as you encouraged and supported Mama Mburu in her professional career. Not all husbands are so respectful and generous especially when your own responsibilities as a Cabinet Secretary would becoming bigger. I have a special memory of the arrival of Mburu and Githae because you asked me to be their God Father. And although they are no longer with us, which will always be a privilege and responsibility I will live to treasure. Do you remember when I came to Great Woman Street Hospital in London when Githae was undergoing open heart surgery? He was so anxious but he remained so strong. I remember how we shared our joy when our children began to arrive. And how we enjoyed our children growing up and our family grew closer and closer together. As a cabinet secretary, you steered the country steadily through many uncertain times. As Attorney General, I was often under pressure from political undercurrents. But you remained a professional and competent civil servant and you were always a great support to me. You wrote a book about all that. I never will but I will always remember you as the finest Cabinet Secretary. I remember the night we heard on the radio that a judicial inquiry had been set up to investigate me. I needed to see you. You never wanted to take unnecessary risks, so you agreed to meet me at the cover of darkness at a trusted friend’s house. You assumed I will be followed, so I had to come crouching at the back seat of a car, hidden under a blanket. Thank you for taking that risk for me. In the dark days of Mburu’s tragic illness, I remember your courage and devotion, you never gave up hope and did everything a loving father could possibly do. You were utterly devastated again when Githae left us. Again you amazed us all with your acceptance and courage. You were still able to excite; to encourage us all, as you remembered your son with pride and gratitude. And you always remained always a wonderful Guka to Gitau and Muringo. Your sense of humor was legendary. You tried to teach me to be a little kinder when we were enjoying jokes at other people’s expense. Do you remember how our wives were embarrassed when we used to make audible comments on solemn occasions? Often left and right here at the Cathedral. They wanted us to behave but we would not be easily hashed up. I miss you and always will. So with this and many and many more memories of your example and support you gave me, I remain your friend Charles.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.