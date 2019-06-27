ODM NEC removes Governor Nanok as vice chair

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok (pictured) has been removed as ODM Party's vice chair. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) has announced the ouster of Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok as party’s vice chair on grounds that he has publicly disowned the Orange party.The party made the decision after holding a National Executive Council meeting in Nakuru where it said that the Turkana Governor who has since shifted allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto will no longer hold the senior party position. “Following numerous public pronouncements that he has quit the ODM Party, the NEC has unanimously resolved to replace H.E. Gov. Josphat Nanok as the party Vice Chairman with Loima MP Hon. Jeremiah Lomorukai. He was welcomed to the NEC by the party leader Raila Odinga,” reads the tweet by the ODM Party. The NEC meeting opens the lid to reveal some of the latest moves by the Orange party to strengthen after being rocked by wrangles, where some members have shifted camps after the Handshake.

“Currently attending ODM party’s National Executive Council meeting in Nakuru County during which we shall be reviewing a report that was commissioned to examine our internal processes and related issues as we continue working towards further strengthening our party,” read a tweet by Raila Odinga, the party leader. The changes come after latest change of heart in which Governor Nanok publicly declared his support for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential candidature. On May 14 this year, when Ruto made a three-day tour of Turkana County to launch projects, Nanok broke the silence by declaring his support for the DP. “As 14 governors from Rift Valley, we are working on a plan to fully support the Deputy President and form the next government because the whole country is focusing on Rift Valley to produce the next president. As Turkana people, we want to be part of that government. I will not accept to be outside government again,” he said. His seemed to be antagonising his party boss Raila Odinga when he opposed the referendum idea saying that it would lead to dissolution of other counties.

“There is no time to campaign for a referendum before 2022 elections and if it will be there we will wait out. I urge West Pokot governor John Lonyangapuo to support our deputy president to clinch the presidential seat in 2022,” he said recently in a rally with the DP.

