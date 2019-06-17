One person killed, 7 others injured in graduation party shooting

One person killed, 7 others injured in graduation party shooting.

Four children have been shot after a gunman opened fire at a graduation party in Philadelphia, America, killing at least one.Police say the injured children are aged between 15 and 17, while the other four victims are adults, according to CBS Philly. A gunman sprayed bullets into a crowd of around 60 people believed to be celebrating graduation, according to Police Commissioner Richard Ross. Early reports state that a man in his 20s has been killed in the shooting.

SEE ALSO :NBA: Brooklyn regains a foothold in the playoff race

The other adult victims were also in their 20s, NBC claims. Commissioner Ross said: "At least one individual came up - we don't know whether it was in a car or on foot - and fired multiple rounds. "Right now we believe we have eight people shot." The injured children are not suffering from life-threatening wounds, Fox 29 reports. The victims were shot mainly in the legs - and in one case in the arm - according to local media. It is believed the graduation party was being held in a park when the shooting took place at shortly after 10pm local time (3am BST). One neighbour who overheard the gunshots told CBS Philly: "I came to the door and people were running and I said oh my God." She said that there was a barbecue or some kind of party taking place at the scene of the suspected attack. Commissioner Ross said there was no evidence of any problems at the party prior to the shooting. He added that it appeared eight or nine shots had been fired, meaning the shooter hit at least one person with every round. Police have not yet arrested anyone and are looking for CCTV footage and witnesses. The incident was the 16th shooting in the city this weekend, reports say.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman