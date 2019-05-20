Don’t be a cry baby, Waititu taunts Nyoro

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The rift between Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his deputy James Nyoro seems to be growing by each day.The two have been embroiled in wrangles over running of the county affairs with Nyoro accusing Waititu of staging a one man show. Waititu while launching the tarmacking of the seven kilometer Juja Farm road to be constructed by the county government at a cost of Sh278 million on Friday, described Nyoro as a ‘cry baby’, who is always in the media complaining of being sidelined in the county matters. He said that the deputy should eat a humble pie and apologize to him for failing to defend him over the controversial County audit report that was presented to the Senate recently.

SEE ALSO :Baba Yao claims ignorance over Kiambu billions puzzle

The county boss said that instead, Nyoro ganged up with his political nemesis to tarnish his name and reputation through the media by peddling falsehoods about the county’s financial expenditures. “He is my deputy and I thought he would be the first person to come to my defence when I appeared before the Senate Committee. But I was shocked to see him joining my political opponents to lynch me,” Waititu said. The governor scoffed at Nyoro’s assertion that they never hold meetings to discuss county matters saying that they were not elected to be sitting in boardrooms. “There’s no way we can be holding meetings every day because Kiambu people elected us to serve them and not to sit in the offices,” he said. At the same time, Waititu dismissed claims by Bishop David Ngari alias Gakuyo that the latter funded his gubernatorial race with money from his troubled Ekeza Sacco which has already been put under receivership.

SEE ALSO :Punish perpetrators of shameful acts on county budgets

Ngari, who owns Ekeza Sacco and Gakuyo Real Estate, had claimed that he pumped Sh400 million towards Waititu’s campaign. Ngari had tossed his coin into the Kiambu gubernatorial seat race in 2017 but later shelved his political ambitions in support of Waititu. However, Waititu dismissed the claims and told Ngari to carry his own cross. “Gakuyo should stop smearing other people’s names. He should tell the truth and refund the money he owes his Sacco members if he is a man of God as we know him,” Waititu said. Earlier, Kalimoni ward MCA Godfrey Mucheke, who had accompanied the governor, hinted at an unspecified move by the county assembly to “discipline” Nyoro for not working with Waititu.

SEE ALSO :Counties spend billions on non-core functions

“He can resign if he doesn’t want to work with the governor,” Mucheke said. Nyoro recently said he will not resign.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman