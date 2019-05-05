Raila visits Moi to condole with him

Former Prime Raila Odinga, his elder brother Oburu Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. Raila and his brother had paid a visit to Retired President Moi on May 5, 2019 at his Kabarak Home in Nakuru County. [Photo Courtesy]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunnday visited retired President Daniel Arap Moi to condole him for the loss of his first born son, Jonathan Toroitich.Raila, who was away in China when Jonathan was buried last week, visited Moi at his home in Kabarak where he also condoled with Jonathan's widow, Sylvia Toroitich. The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, who was accompanied of his elder brother and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Oburu Odinga, was received by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi. Also present during the visit were Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, KANU Nominated Senator Halake Abshiro and Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket.

Jonathan or JT, as he was popularly known was a renowned safari rally driver. He was buried on April 27 at his Kabimoi home. Deputy President William Ruto, Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina were among those that attended the burial. Others were senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), James Orengo (Siaya), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma) and governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo). JT succumbed to cancer on April 20. He was described as a down to earth man, social and generous and who never walked in the shadows of royalty. During his burial, his family paid glowing tribute to Jonathan's resilience.

His son, Wayne Kiprop Moi said his father’s legacy will live on, while Clint Kiprono described him as a source of strength and inspiration. Doris Moi, sister to JT, said described her brother as protective. “Our fond memories of us as children, you would always protect us and spoil us without Dad knowing. We can remember when we would get up to mischief and you would cover up for us,” Doris stated in her tribute.

