Raila visits Moi to condole with him
SEE ALSO :MPs attack Ruto camp on graft warJonathan or JT, as he was popularly known was a renowned safari rally driver. He was buried on April 27 at his Kabimoi home. Deputy President William Ruto, Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina were among those that attended the burial. Others were senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), James Orengo (Siaya), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma) and governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo). JT succumbed to cancer on April 20. He was described as a down to earth man, social and generous and who never walked in the shadows of royalty. During his burial, his family paid glowing tribute to Jonathan's resilience.
SEE ALSO :Devolution forum gives glimpse into key content of referendumHis son, Wayne Kiprop Moi said his father’s legacy will live on, while Clint Kiprono described him as a source of strength and inspiration. Doris Moi, sister to JT, said described her brother as protective. “Our fond memories of us as children, you would always protect us and spoil us without Dad knowing. We can remember when we would get up to mischief and you would cover up for us,” Doris stated in her tribute.
