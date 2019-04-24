Former Philips Company CEO complains assault from estranged wife

Former chairman of Philips Electronics East Africa Tob Cohen with his lawyer Danson Omari.

Former chairman of Philips Electronics East Africa has raised concern over continuous harassment and denial of his conjugal rights by estranged wife over ownership of properties.Tob Cohen has written a letter directed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and Inspector General of police over an attempted abuse of the criminal justice system by Sarah Wairimu Kamotho. “Unless your offices act speedily and accordingly, our client will continue to suffer humiliation, discrimination and persecution because he is not a Kenyan national, which is wrong, distasteful and unfortunate,” said his lawyer Danson Omari. In a letter dated April 23/2019, the 69-year-old Dutch National and a businessman living in Kenya since 1987, claims that Wairimu is determined to abuse the criminal justice by colluding with officers from Park-lands Police Station to prosecute him over assault. “My client is astonished at the manner in which the law is being applied to his disadvantage since no step has been taken by police officers at Parklands Police Station to prosecute Wairimu despite enough evidence demonstrating her guilt,” said Omari. “On February 5, 2019 Sarah Wairimu Kamotho stormed in our client’s home office, and threw a glass of water aimed at the face of our client and screamed that, ’DO NOT THINK THIS IS ALL.THIS IS NOT OVER,” said Omari. He added that on February 8, 2019 Cohen buried the hatchet and decided to let bygones be bygones after Wairimu approached him and offered him whisky. “Around midnight, as he was standing on top of the stairs leading to the garden, Sarah suddenly pushed him down stairs, causing our client to fall and seriously injure his forehead,” said Omari. It is said that while he was lying helplessly on the floor bleeding profusely, Wairimu pounced on him and pushed his head against the ground and kicked his helpless temple. Omari said that on February 10, 2019 when he regained strength, Cohen went to MP SHAH Hospital and was thoroughly checked and a report compiled. “On February 13,2019 upon the advice of his then counsel, our client made a report to the Parklands Police Station and obtained a P3 form, which was painstakingly filled by the police doctor,” said Omari. The devastated man said that there has been curious excitement to have him prosecuted for allegedly assaulting Wairimu despite insufficiency of evidence, which intended prosecution he says is aimed not only to soil his reputation but also having him deported from Kenya so that his properties are left with Wairimu.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman