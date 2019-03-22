Who was Uhuru Kenyatta referring to? Video gets Kenyans talking

President Uhuru Kenyatta in Namibia. [PSCU]

Two voice clips of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning to graft lords doing rounds on the web have got Kenyans talking.President Uhuru, who is on an official visit of Namibia, was assuring Kenyans in the diaspora that the war on graft will continue and that he would bring back integrity to public service. In the first unedited version, the President doesn’t mince his words. He tells Kenyans living in Namibia at the Windhoek Country Club: “You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally, or whatever you are but you are an enemy of Kenya and we will fight with you”. He also warns: “If you seek a position of authority, it must be on the basis of what you are going to be able to do to serve your fellow man, not to serve yourself,” the clip begins.

SEE ALSO :Seafers Union endorse Uhuru’s directive in changing Bandari College

He continues: “And that is why, wapende wasipende, rafiki ama adui, ndugu ama dada. Wewe kama unataka kuingiana na mambo ya ufisadi, tukapigana na wewe. (Whether they like it or not, a friend or enemy: my brother or sister, we will fight you if you involve yourself in corruption.),” he sternly says with an animated gesture of his left arm. But in the second redacted one that was dispatched to newsrooms, the reference to "the closest" ally is removed. A jump cut editing out ‘or my closest political ally’ is seen at the 43second of the 1 minute 15 seconds clip. A jump cut is an abrupt transition from one scene to another. Below is the edited version of the video:Keen eyes were quick to note the discrepancy caused by removing the phrase “or my closest political ally”.

SEE ALSO :Trucks queue outside closed NCPB maize depots

The President’s original Tweet bears the phrase as does the official statement posted on http://www.president.go.ke Interestingly, according to the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Mr Nzioka Waita, the President’s social media accounts were hacked moments after the tweet. In a tweet, Mr Nzioka said there had been ‘unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta’ necessitating the suspension of the accounts to effect certain remedies. Went on Mr Nzioka: “It seems the President’s stand on corruption has generated all manner of reactions”.

SEE ALSO :Fight terror war with zeal - Uhuru

SEE ALSO :Huduma Namba database to contain citizenship details