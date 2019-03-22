Who was Uhuru Kenyatta referring to? Video gets Kenyans talking
SEE ALSO :Seafers Union endorse Uhuru’s directive in changing Bandari CollegeHe continues: “And that is why, wapende wasipende, rafiki ama adui, ndugu ama dada. Wewe kama unataka kuingiana na mambo ya ufisadi, tukapigana na wewe. (Whether they like it or not, a friend or enemy: my brother or sister, we will fight you if you involve yourself in corruption.),” he sternly says with an animated gesture of his left arm. But in the second redacted one that was dispatched to newsrooms, the reference to "the closest" ally is removed. A jump cut editing out ‘or my closest political ally’ is seen at the 43rd second of the 1 minute 15 seconds clip. A jump cut is an abrupt transition from one scene to another. Below is the edited version of the video: Keen eyes were quick to note the discrepancy caused by removing the phrase “or my closest political ally”.
SEE ALSO :Trucks queue outside closed NCPB maize depotsThe President’s original Tweet bears the phrase as does the official statement posted on http://www.president.go.ke. Interestingly, according to the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Mr Nzioka Waita, the President’s social media accounts were hacked moments after the tweet. In a tweet, Mr Nzioka said there had been ‘unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta’ necessitating the suspension of the accounts to effect certain remedies. Went on Mr Nzioka: “It seems the President’s stand on corruption has generated all manner of reactions”.
SEE ALSO :Fight terror war with zeal - UhuruNaturally, these developments created a social media buzz. Carl Scout Sr. @carlmwendwa posted: ‘I and other Patriotic Kenyans wish to thank you greatly for sharing this content, this may be - just may be what will win this war’. DAtundo Atundo @Twashelilly: Come to think of it, this statement should have be said in the Kenya... Now lets wait and see what will happen when the gentleman lands back home. Will the same statement be replicated? #JubileeTumechoka #WakoraTupu Joseph kaburu @Josephkaburu3: Words words words....sisi wananchi hatuamini kamwe...looting right left and centre....we are not fooled!!! George Morara @hakimorara: Spot on Your Excellency! Just as corruption is our biggest enemy...the purveyors of graft are also the biggest enemies of our people..Corruption leads to gross human rights violations: people dying of hunger and starvation, stock-outs in health facilities etc.
SEE ALSO :Huduma Namba database to contain citizenship detailsMungereti @mungereti: Hapo mwisho amesema "you are an enemy of the republic of Kenya and we will fight 'with' you"... Wakenya mpo ama hampo..