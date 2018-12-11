Wanted man arrested in Kericho over hate speech
Kiptoo said his tweets had been misinterpreted by former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who was one of the first to raise the alarm. "I did not do anything wrong.. My statement was misunderstood. Let me issue my statement. I preach peace," he said. Kiptoo landed in trouble after he tweeted statements warning that the country will plunge into chaos if Deputy President William Ruto does not ascend to power in 2022. "I am not issuing threats or inciting anybody. But the truth must be told. If [President] Uhuru [Kenyatta] betrays [William] Ruto, then everyone should be prepared for the repeat of 2007-08 [post-election violence]. It will be the worst…. Deni lazima ilipwe, " reads part of Kiptoo's tweet. "The National Police Service has been drawn to some tweets by the named individual issuing threats to incite ethnic clashes akin to what occurred in 2007-08 in parts of the country," reads the NPS tweet.
