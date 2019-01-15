NLC chair sues deputy for taking over his roles
SEE ALSO :DPP loses bid to eject NLC boss SwazuriSwazuri is challenging the lawfulness of the acts of Mbagaya who he claims has purported to capture his powers as the Chairperson of the NLC. “The term of the office of Mbagaya ends on February 19, 2018 and unless she is restrained from purporting to act on behalf of the chairperson, the working of the commission will be interfered with, let alone in smooth transition to a new chairperson and members,” said Sazuri. Swazuri said that Mbagaya has been purporting to call for meetings, issuing letters, directives and other communications in spite of him in office and has been purporting to exercise his functions. “The acts of the respondents have caused great commotion as there are two commands within NLC,”Swazuri. He added that high court in petition number 388 Okiya Omtata Vs Muhammed swazuri and others has already issued orders suspending gazette notices issued in her names as the acting Chairperson of the NLC.
SEE ALSO :NLC in turf wars over directors’ contracts