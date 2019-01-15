University student lynched while allegedly breaking into VC’s office
The officer said the victim had a pending house-breaking and theft case at the Nyahururu law courts. "He escaped after he was involved in another break-in incident. He was supposed to graduate in December last year but the university management decided to remove him from the graduation list after he went into hiding," said Odingo, adding that he would apply for the termination of Moseti's theft case in court next week. The students, however, disputed the security guards' claims, instead accusing them of beating their colleague to death. "No explanation, whatsoever, can justify the taking of a life. The university management must come out clean," said the students' union leader, Ben Ndung'u.