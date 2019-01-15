University student lynched while allegedly breaking into VC’s office

Police in Nyahururu town are investigating the killing of a university student last Sunday.Joseph Moseti, 30, was lynched after he was allegedly found breaking into the Laikipia University vice-chancellor's office. According to Nyandarua North OCPD Timon Odingo, Moseti was cornered by students who beat him up and left him for dead. “Guards manning the office spotted him trying to break into the office. They arrested him and while escorting him to a police post within the compound, angry students beat him up and killed him after overpowering the guards,” Mr Odingo said.

The officer said the victim had a pending house-breaking and theft case at the Nyahururu law courts. “He escaped after he was involved in another break-in incident. He was supposed to graduate in December last year but the university management decided to remove him from the graduation list after he went into hiding,” said Odingo, adding that he would apply for the termination of Moseti's theft case in court next week. The students, however, disputed the security guards' claims, instead accusing them of beating their colleague to death. “No explanation, whatsoever, can justify the taking of a life. The university management must come out clean,” said the students' union leader, Ben Ndung'u.