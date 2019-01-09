Shock as bereaved mother and pastors exhume minor’s body

Residents of Karati village in Naivasha were treated to a bizarre incident after a group of worshippers from an evangelical church, led by two pastors exhumed the body of a one-year-old girl who was buried on Boxing Day last year.

Villagers who saw the incident gathered at the scene where the group that was undeterred by the large gathering continued with the exhumation process. Once done, the woman who was wailing uncontrollably removed the body of her daughter from the coffin and together with the clergymen began praying for her to ‘rise’ from the dead. One of the residents in noticing the illegal activity alerted the local chief who arrived with police who arrested the woman, her sister and two pastors carrying out the resurrection ceremony. Area chief Samuel Ng’ang’a termed the incident as illegal saying police were handling the matter and the body had been taken to Naivasha Hospital Mortuary. “The woman is yet to come to terms with the loss of her daughter and some men who claim to be religious leaders have taken advantage of the situation,” he said.

According to a resident Peter Kimani, this was a bizarre incident as they have never heard of anybody having been brought back to life in the area. Kimani said the woman was suffering from depression adding that she required counselling for her to accept the situation that her child had died and was buried. “These are some of the churches that are misleading its followers that they can even raise someone who has died and this is totally wrong,” he said. The woman who did not want to talk to the media as she kept on hiding her face said she believed her daughter did not die and was ‘mistakenly’ buried. She said her faith would bring her child back to life and wondered why the large crowd was watching instead of praying with her.

“Stop asking me questions and instead join me at the grave as we pray for my daughter to wake up so that we go home together,” she told the media who visited the area.