Three Chinese arrested with ivory, dog meat to remain in custody pending probe

The three Chinese nationals and a Kenyans were arrested over illegal possession of wildlife trophies.

Three Chinese and a Kenyan arrested over illegal possession of wildlife trophies will remain in custody for five days.This is after a Nairobi Court on Wednesday granted police their prayer to detain Shang Li Yan, Xing Wei, Zhang Jie and David Oseko at Kilimani Police Station to allow completion of investigations. The police sought more time to prove that the four were engaged in poaching. The four suspects were arrested on Tuesday in their house in Aberdares Court on Kayaya Road after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the residence.

Police who raided the house found a leopard skin, ivory pieces, rhino horn and a live tortoise. Contraband goods that include cigarettes worth more than Sh2 million and alcoholic drinks were also netted. The raid was carried out by a multi-agency team including detectives, officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Kenya Revenue of Authority.