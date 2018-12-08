DP William Ruto: Don’t politicise the fight on graft

| Published Sat, December 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 7th 2018 at 21:28 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday warned against politicising the war on graft.

Ruto said watchdog institutions such as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) should be left to operate independently.

He said institutions of governance, investigations and prosecutions such as courts are non-political and should operate without interference.

“Our courts must be let to make decisions independently and should not be politicised. Judges should also conduct themselves in line with the law, let politics be played by politicians,” he said.

The DP was speaking at Lelboinet High School in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, during a fundraiser in aid of 12 churches.

He asked civil servants to carry out their duties efficiently and without fear, saying the ongoing war against corruption only targets the culprits.

Ruto assured that no civil servant would be victimised for doing his or her job well and in accordance with the Constitution.

He warned judges against falling prey to political machinations, saying such a trend would undermine democracy in the country.

The DP’s comments come in the wake of renewed efforts by the government to fight corruption, with the latest arrests being those of Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang and former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) CEO Simeon Kirgotty.

The two are among senior government officials on the cross hairs of the c country’s investigative agencies over high profile corruption.

