Teen who scored 380 marks in KCPE crushed to death in car accident

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Thu, December 6th 2018 at 21:17, Updated December 6th 2018 at 21:29 GMT +3

A 14-year-old girl who scored 380 marks in the recent released Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams has been crushed to death and her three other siblings nursing injuries at the Level Five hospital in Nakuru after being hit by a personal Mercedes Benz at Sachangwan the busy Nakuru Eldoret highway.

Confirming the accident, Rongai police boss Japheth Kioko has said driver of the vehicle who is being held at Salgaa Police post was trying to avoid an oncoming trailer, he swayed the vehicle on the left side of the road and hit the four children who were walking along the road.

The girl died on spot while others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Body of the minor has been taken to Nakuru county morgue while the vehicle is held at Salgaa police post.

Car crushes 14-year-old KCPE candidate to death, injures her three other siblings at Sachang’wan, Nakuru County; driver arrested.

