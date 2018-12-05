Senate to quiz CS Munyes over oil spillage

| Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 21:49, Updated December 5th 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Senators will Thursday question the Petroleum and Mining Cabinet secretary on an oil spillage.

The meeting between John Munyes and the Senate Energy Committee comes two days after Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang said he would not seek an extension of his term, which expires early next year.

On Wednesday, the committee chairman, Ephraim Maina (Nyeri), said the House team would seek to find out who was responsible for the loss of petroleum products worth billions of shillings.

"We are very concerned about issues affecting the resources of this country and we will ensure all matters are investigated and appropriate action taken on those found to be culpable," said Mr Maina.

A scandal has unfolded in the State corporation after it emerged that taxpayers have been paying billions of shillings to cover up a fuel theft scam.

Oil marketers are counting heavy losses attributed to a fuel spillage and pilferage worth Sh1.16 billion.

