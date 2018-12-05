survey
We'll punish big names fingered by Akashas in drug probe:US Next Story
Don't allow rape victims to abort, says Catholic doctors Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Queen’s Counsel to handle graft suits

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, December 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 4th 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has appointed Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi to prosecute corruption cases against judicial and government officials. 

Mr Haji said he took the decision because local counsel declined to prosecute the cases. 

ALSO READ: Accountant denied access to his millions

“I also wanted an independent person to handle the cases because there were allegations of bias and witch-hunt against my office at large,” he said.

Haji appointed the London-based professor of law through single-sourcing after failing to find a suitable candidate even with the advertisement of the position.

The DPP said the appointment was in line with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act.

Special skills

“Taking into account the transnational nature of the offences, the complexity and the special skills required to maintain the integrity of the process, the DPP has deemed it prudent, and has decided to appoint Khawar Qureshi, QC, and his assistants to be consultants and lead prosecution counsel on behalf of the ODPP,” stated the notice on the website of the ODPP.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The DPP advertised for private legal counsel, but due to the unique nature of requirements and complexity of the cases, it was not possible to find suitable candidates.

“This rationale is further fortified by the fact that the stakes in such cases are very high and therefore, it is necessary that the proceedings are insulated from the public perception of political interference or perceptions of such interventions,” Haji said.

Khawar has taught law at Cambridge University and King’s College in London.

ALSO READ: Why State wants three Chinese denied bail

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Noordin Haji
Counsel Khawar Qureshi
Queen
Graft

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Strict measures to tame graft in Judiciary

Strict measures to tame graft in Judiciary

Corruption watchdog moves to combat graft in bourse

Corruption watchdog moves to combat graft in bourse

Harambee Starlets player Esse Akida talks on her stay barrier in Israel

Harambee Starlets player Esse Akida talks on her stay barrier in Israel

52 new prosecutors, 25 non-legal staff inaugurated

52 new prosecutors, 25 non-legal staff inaugurated




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited