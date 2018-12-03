Four teachers suspended in Tanzania over claims of impregnating schoolgirls

| Published Mon, December 3rd 2018 at 09:59, Updated December 3rd 2018 at 10:12 GMT +3

Tanzanian authorities have suspended four teachers over claims of impregnating and marrying school girls in the northwest region of Geita.

Regional Administration and Local Government Deputy Minister Mwita Waitara ordered the arrest and prosecution of the four.

Mr Waitara also directed Nyang'hwale District Executive Director Mariam Chaurembo to investigate the conduct of head teachers, education coordinators and executive officers.

He accused them of failing to report cases of pregnant schoolgirls and taking action on absenteeism. Addressing a meeting of village leaders, the deputy minister blamed education authorities for tarnishing the image of Geita region.

According to him, statistics showed that 161 schoolgirls were impregnated in 2016 with 72 others impregnated in 2018.

He said the impregnated girls, parents and guardians should also be detained until they named the men responsible.

"Reports say that there is difficulty in filing cases because girls are reluctant to name the men responsible for their pregnancies," he said.