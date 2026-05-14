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After apologising over Gachagua's impeachment, Waiguru urges Mt Kenya to pay 'tutam' debt

By Patrick Vidija | May. 14, 2026

 

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and other women politicians during the homecoming and thanksgiving ceremony in honour of Nyeri Women Representative Rahab Mukami. [GPS]

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Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Mt Kenya Politics Tutam Politics William Ruto Re-election Bid
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