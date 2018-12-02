Nyanza leaders upbeat on Uhuru's planned visit

| Published Sun, December 2nd 2018 at 10:48, Updated December 2nd 2018 at 10:54 GMT +3

ODM leaders from left James Orengo (Siaya senator) Cornel Rasanga (Siaya governor) and nominated EALA MP Oburu Oginga during a funds drive in Ugunja on April 9 2016. Orengo and Rasanga have lauded Uhuru's planned visit to the region, terming it a positive step in development. [File: Standard]

Excitement is sitting across Nyanza as local leaders prepare to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta to the region in his first visit since his re-election in 2018.

A number of leaders have urged residents to welcome the President in the region when he comes on 13th or 14th December.

Yesterday, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senators; James Orengo (Siaya), Moses Kajwang (Homabay) and Fred Outa (Kisumu) confirmed that the President was coming to the county to launch several road projects among other projects.

“It is a very positive thing that the roads are going to be tarmacked as a result of the unity between the President and our party Leader Raila Odinga. The most important thing is that Siaya is going to be a beneficiary of the national projects during the reign of resident Uhuru, this is because of our prayers as well,” said Rasanga.

Senator Orengo claimed that the President will be visiting Siaya County to reaffirm the residents his support for Raila’s Presidential candidature in 2022.

Orengo said that ODM party was confident that this new unity between the President and Raila will lead to a presidency for the party leader.

“Remember the President recently said that he will surprise the country on who will support for the Presidential race in 2022.We will ask him when he comes, who he thinks will be the next President of Kenya,” noted Orengo.

Orengo at the same time said that the building bridges initiative will bring about the constitutional solution and asked residents to also welcome the team when they visit Siaya and Kisumu counties.

His counterpart Senator Kajwang confirmed that the President will be visiting Kisumu and Siaya counties to launch universal health care.

Senator Fred Outa told President Kenyatta that Nyanza was ready to receive him and to receive the development goodies he was bringing along.

“We are ready to receive the goodies and excited about your visit to Siaya County which is the home of the ODM leader Raila Odinga.I urge residents to welcome him for he is the bridge that will lead us to the greatest seat as the luo community,” claimed Outa.

The President is also expected to launch a multi-billion water project serving the residents of Alego,Ugenya,Ugunja and Bondo sub counties funded by the African Development Bank that was early this year checked by water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

