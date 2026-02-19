Ruto assents to key bills at State House

Audio By Vocalize

President Ruto assents to three bills at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Thursday assented to three bills at State House, Nairobi.

The three include the Births and Registration Amendment Bill, Pyrethrum Repeal and Social Work Professionals Bill.

The Births and Registration Amendment Bill (2024), which was sponsored by Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari, will see the establishment of at least one births and deaths registration office in each sub-county.

According to Wangari, the move will see an increment in the number of registration centres, which currently stands at 143, bringing services closer to the people, especially those in rural and marginalised areas.

She said the shortfall of registration centres in the country provides a breeding ground for corruption in the processes of acquiring the documents.

Adding that it will also save the people time from travelling distances outside their constituencies to access the services.

“In Busia County, there are only three stations, one in Funyula, one in Teso and one in Busia town,” she said.

The 2024 Pyrethrum Repeal sponsored by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah will seek to eliminate regulatory duplication and inefficiencies in the sector.

The Social Work Professionals Bill of 2023 by Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu is expected to see the establishment of the Institute of Social Work Professionals and the Social Work Professionals Board to regulate the social work profession.