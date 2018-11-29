Patel dam owner allowed to fly out of country

| Published Thu, November 29th 2018 at 14:57, Updated November 29th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

Owner of Patel Dam Perry Manusukh

The owner of the killer Solai dam has been allowed to travel out of the country for two weeks.

Naivasha Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu Thursday said a lot of time and manpower was being wasted as the prosecution and defence teams argued whether Perry Manusukh should be allowed to travel.

Manusukh is the owner of Solai farm, which hosts the Patel Dam that burst in May, killing 48 people.

“It would be prudent if the prosecution and defence teams sought ways out of court of addressing how the trader will travel out of the country and back as this will save a lot of time,” she said.

In his application, Manusukh had told the court that he intended to travel to Sudan yesterday. He had applied to have his passport returned as he also wanted to travel to India between December 6 and 11 to visit his son.

But the DPP, through an affidavit sworn by State Counsel Victor Owiti, termed the accused a flight risk, noting that he wanted the bond terms reviewed. The State counsel further noted that there was no extradition treaty between Kenya and the two countries and that this would complicate matters if the accused absconded.

