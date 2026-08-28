Doctor love: Inside Khalwale's wives' kingdom

When visitors trooped to Boni Khalwale’s expansive homestead in Malinya village, Ikolomani of Kakamega County, to mourn his late wife Gloria, they got a rare glimpse at the Senator’s private life away from the hard-tackling politics.
The spectacular compound overshadowed the sombre mood. Visitors who came to grieve, offer condolences and give speeches were mesmerised at the blend of tradition and modernity that gives an instant portrait of Khalwale’s polygamous life.
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