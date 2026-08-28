Insecurity sweeps Western region as gangs strike

A succession of killings, armed robberies and brutal assaults turns once-quiet neighbourhoods into danger zones. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Fear is spreading across parts of Western Kenya as a succession of killings, armed robberies and brutal assaults turns once-quiet neighbourhoods into danger zones.

From Bungoma to Kakamega and Busia, the attacks have claimed lives, left victims nursing serious injuries and forced families, traders and boda boda operators to rethink their daily routines. Residents say the criminals are becoming bolder, striking and targeting people on their way home from work, school or businesses.