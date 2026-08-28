Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Insecurity sweeps Western region as gangs strike

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Aug. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
A succession of killings, armed robberies and brutal assaults turns once-quiet neighbourhoods into danger zones. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Fear is spreading across parts of Western Kenya as a succession of killings, armed robberies and brutal assaults turns once-quiet neighbourhoods into danger zones.

From Bungoma to Kakamega and Busia, the attacks have claimed lives, left victims nursing serious injuries and forced families, traders and boda boda operators to rethink their daily routines. Residents say the criminals are becoming bolder, striking and targeting people on their way home from work, school or businesses.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Crime and Violence Western Kenya Armed Gangs Western Insecurity
.

Latest Stories

16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
By Fred Kagonye and Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved