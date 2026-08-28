New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality

Billions of shillings will be spent to clothe police officers in a new gab eight years after they got a new uniform. Whereas opinion is split on the National Police Service's priorities, a look at the company supplying the uniform and the amounts involved points to deep-seated interests.
Officers on general duty will start putting on new uniforms from next week after waiting for two years.
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