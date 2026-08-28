New uniform, no reforms: Irony of misplaced priority for service plagued by corruption and brutality

Police recruits during rehearsal ahead of Friday’s passing-out parade at the Kenya Police College, Kiganjo Main campus in Nyeri County on August 25, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Billions of shillings will be spent to clothe police officers in a new gab eight years after they got a new uniform. Whereas opinion is split on the National Police Service's priorities, a look at the company supplying the uniform and the amounts involved points to deep-seated interests.

Officers on general duty will start putting on new uniforms from next week after waiting for two years.