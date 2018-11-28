Man slept next to dead girlfriend's body for days before housemates noticed smell

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 09:49, Updated November 28th 2018 at 09:53 GMT +3

A man slept next to the decomposing body of his girlfriend for days before his housemates noticed a foul smell, an inquest heard.

The body of 20-year-old Walentyna Kunicka-Michalak was discovered by housemates of her boyfriend Karol Leszcynski, 19, at the shared house in Black Friars, Leicester, on Sunday, May 27.

Leszcynski had lied to his housemates after his girlfriend died – and he carried on sleeping in the room they shared, Leicester Crown Court heard last month.

Leszcynski pleaded guilty to preventing her lawful and decent burial, between May 20 and 27, reports Leicester Live.

Today an open conclusion was found into the cause of her death, that was not deemed to be suspicious.

Leicester Crown Court was told it was several days before other occupants suspected something was wrong and discovered her body.

There was a heatwave and the smell in the house led to housemates investigating.

They gained entry to the locked bedroom and discovered her body on the floor under a duvet, before the police were called.

Leszczynski, who had been on remand for five months and had the proceedings interpreted by a Polish translator, was given a four-week detention sentence, suspended for six months.

The court was told Walentyna had a congenital heart defect and had undergone open heart surgery three times since childhood.

The young couple had left the town of Pila, in Poland, for England on March 18, the court heard.

Walyntyna was intending to improve her English and had been due to start work for an agency in Leicester.

Today, assistant coroner for Leicester and South Leicestershire, Dr Christina Swann, held the inquest on Walyntyna.

In a documentary hearing, at Leicester Town Hall, she read reports from pathologist, Dr Mike Biggs and Detective Constable Kim Welford.

She said the 20-year-old’s body was found clothed, lying face down, in a state of decomposition, on May 27.

Dr Biggs’ report of the post mortem examination, carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on May 28, concluded there were no recent injuries which could have caused or contributed to her death and no significant internal injuries.

There was some evidence of an underlying heart condition, he added, although the state of decomposition made it difficult to determine the cause of death.

His report added that no cause of death could be identified and it was therefore recorded as unascertained.

DC Kim Welford’s report read by the coroner concluded there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Recording an open conclusion, Dr Swann said: “Despite a post mortem examination, the cause of death remains unascertained.

"The police investigation recorded no suspicious circumstances directly relating to her death.

“I would like to take the opportunity to express sympathy and condolences to her family on their sad loss.”