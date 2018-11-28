survey
Lion Air jet was 'not airworthy' on flight before crash Next Story
Girl, 15, 'forced into prostitution and beaten to death after client complained' Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Asia

Blast kills 22 in China, injures 22 others

By Reuters | Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 08:13, Updated November 28th 2018 at 08:17 GMT +3
Firefighters work next to burnt vehicles following a blast near a chemical plant in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China November 28, 2018.

A blast near a chemical plant in Zhangjiakou city in China’s northern Hebei province early on Wednesday killed 22 people and injured at least 22 others, the local government said.

A video of the blast scene shared by state media showed billowing black smoke and flames, while photographs showed rows of burnt-out cars and trucks lining the streets on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Alibaba’s Jack Ma political inclination

The fire engulfed 50 vehicles, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources from government.

Production at the nearby Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co was shut down, said a woman who answered the plant’s telephone. A spokesman at ChemChina, owner of Hebei Shenghua, confirmed that the blast did not occur at Shenghua.

State media said all fires at the blast site had been extinguished.

Zhangjiakou, a city about 156 km (96 miles) northwest of Beijing, is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics alongside the capital.

Public anger over safety standards has grown in China after three decades of swift economic growth has been marred by incidents ranging from mining disasters to factory fires.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

In August 2015, 165 people were killed after a chemical warehouse explosion in the port city of Tianjin. A government report found that the disaster was cause by improperly or illegally stored hazardous materials.

China has vowed to improve industrial standards, but environmentalists say they fear oversight weaknesses persist, including an opaque production process for hazardous chemicals.

ALSO READ: Will Trump, Jinping G20 summit meet end trade war?

RELATED TOPICS:
China
Chemical Plant
Death

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Football club fakes player’s death to cancel crucial match

Football club fakes player’s death to cancel crucial match

Why Magufuli prefers Chinese aid

Why Magufuli prefers Chinese aid

Girl, 15, 'forced into prostitution and beaten to death after client complained'

Girl, 15, 'forced into prostitution and beaten to death after client complained'

Alibaba’s Jack Ma political inclination

Alibaba’s Jack Ma political inclination




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited