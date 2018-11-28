Koreans in court over fake cash

| Published Wed, November 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 27th 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

Two Koreans yesterday pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of Sh698,100,000 in fake euros.

Kim Kyurak and Lee Tae Ug appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

ALSO READ: Flying squad arrest renowned witch-doctor

The charges stated that on November 19, 2018, at Makazi apartments off Lenana Road in Kilimani, Nairobi, jointly with others not before court, they had in their possession 10,000 pieces of fake euros in denominations of 500 and 10,000 pieces in denominations of 100.

Relied on interpreter

The court heard that the accused also had in their possession 1,200 pieces of fake sterling pound in denominations of 50.

The two were arrested by Flying Squad officers who raided their apartment following a tip off.

The fake currency was found packed in bags inside a bedroom.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The court relied on an interpreter to communicate with the accused, who could speak neither English nor Kiswahili.

Jail term

“It is important that the accused person understands that by pleading guilty you are inviting a jail term of up to seven years,” Mr Andayi warned them before they took their pleas.

ALSO READ: Police impound Sh38m fake American Dollars in Kisii

The magistrate directed that the two appear in a different court for reading of facts and sentencing.