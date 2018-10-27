No show Obado keeps his supporters guessing

| Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 26th 2018 at 18:54 GMT +3

Migori County Governor Zachary OKoth Obado.

In summary Obado keeps supporters guessing, calls for peace as he plans a grand home coming

Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who has been charged with murder, has kept his supporters and county staff guessing on when he will return home, a day after he was released on bail.

The Saturday Standard learnt that Obado, who has been in remand prison for the last 34 days after being charged with the murder of university student Sharon Otieno and her unborn child, yesterday spent the day at his Nairobi home, where he was visited by church leaders, relatives and close friends.

As the county awaited him, Obado issued a statement, saying he was ready to continue with his duties as governor after missing in action for so long.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Obado said he will obey the tough court restrictions imposed on him as part of conditions for his Sh5 million bail.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the People of Migori, Members of the County Assembly of Migori, the Staff of the County Government of Migori, my supporters, my legal team, friends and my family for standing with me during this trying moment,” read the post.

“I also thank the court for listening to our request and granting me the bail. This has now given me opportunity to effectively work for the people of Migori as their governor.”

Governor Obado has been charged alongside his aides Michael Oyamo and Pascal Obieor. He said he will respect the court as he performs his duties.

“I urge all our leaders, regardless of their political or ethnic affiliations, to embrace peace and unity so that as a family we steer forward the development agenda of our county,” he said.

In Migori, his supporters were expecting him to return home but were disappointed to learn that the governor may have to spend a few more days in Nairobi.

A group of youth had gathered at the Migori town bus terminus yesterday morning, following reports Obado was on his way from Nairobi.

“Someone told us the governor is coming today, so we have been waiting for him. We are however now disappointed to hear he is not coming,” said Martin Okuta, a resident of Migori town.

Migori County Assembly Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Andy Ondong said Migori residents have welcomed the decision to free Obado on bail and were waiting to welcome him home.

“We are very happy. We have missed him,” said Ondong.

The supporters are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Migori and are hoping to throw a homecoming ceremony of sorts for him.