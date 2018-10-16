survey
Why State wants Maribe, Jowie denied bail Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Wajir NIS officer arrested in Nairobi with drugs, gun

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 08:58, Updated October 16th 2018 at 09:02 GMT +3

An intelligence officer is among three people arrested with a gun and narcotics, police have said.

The officers said they recovered a German Walther pistol without a magazine, seven spent cartridges, six sachets of heroin, 40 grammes of bhang, 23 rolls of bhang, two Somali passports and two Kenyan identification cards from the suspects in Nairobi’s Eastleigh on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Shortage of drugs reported in public hospitals in Nakuru

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer is based in Wajir, but police are yet to establish his role within the agency.

The suspects were still being held yesterday, pending investigation.

Last weekend, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was arrested after he was allegedly involved in an abduction incidence.

Police claim Constable Kelvin Ndosi and three others kidnapped Ochieng’ Okelo in Athi River on Saturday. They allegedly forced him into his vehicle and proceeded to Kayole.

His wife told police the kidnappers demanded Sh300,000. Ndosi was later arrested, but his accomplices escaped, police said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

A fortnight ago, Ndosi was arrested in connection with stealing and extorting Sh800,000 from a Malian national in Kilimani, Nairobi.

He was produced in court yesterday, where police were granted more time to investigate.

ALSO READ: Paint set to cost more due to VAT

RELATED TOPICS:
German Walther Pistol
National Intelligence Service
Wajir
Officer

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Policeman kills self

Policeman kills self

Flying squad arrest renowned witch-doctor

Flying squad arrest renowned witch-doctor

Come clean on fate of suspended officials to save taxpayer funds

Come clean on fate of suspended officials to save taxpayer funds

Knec identifies new exam cheating schemes

Knec identifies new exam cheating schemes




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited