Wajir NIS officer arrested in Nairobi with drugs, gun

An intelligence officer is among three people arrested with a gun and narcotics, police have said.

The officers said they recovered a German Walther pistol without a magazine, seven spent cartridges, six sachets of heroin, 40 grammes of bhang, 23 rolls of bhang, two Somali passports and two Kenyan identification cards from the suspects in Nairobi’s Eastleigh on Sunday.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer is based in Wajir, but police are yet to establish his role within the agency.

The suspects were still being held yesterday, pending investigation.

Last weekend, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was arrested after he was allegedly involved in an abduction incidence.

Police claim Constable Kelvin Ndosi and three others kidnapped Ochieng’ Okelo in Athi River on Saturday. They allegedly forced him into his vehicle and proceeded to Kayole.

His wife told police the kidnappers demanded Sh300,000. Ndosi was later arrested, but his accomplices escaped, police said.

A fortnight ago, Ndosi was arrested in connection with stealing and extorting Sh800,000 from a Malian national in Kilimani, Nairobi.

He was produced in court yesterday, where police were granted more time to investigate.

