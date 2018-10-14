Girl gives birth after 8 months abduction

| Published Sun, October 14th 2018 at 08:40, Updated October 14th 2018 at 08:45 GMT +3

Professional counselor and psychologist Carren Gichana with the school girl that was rescued by members of public from a man who had abducted her for 8 months in Ndeiya, Limuru . [George Njunge, Standard]

A teenage student abducted and sexually molested for eight months by a neighbour has given birth to a baby boy at Tigoni hospital in Kiambu County.

Her mother Ann Wanjiru told the Sunday Standard that the girl developed what she suspected were labour pains on Thursday and she took her to hospital.

The 16-year-old gave birth to a baby boy yesterday.

“I received a call this morning from the hospital and I was told my girl had given birth. I was relieved that she did not develop any complications,” Ms Wanjiru said.

The girl was abducted in Ndeiya, Limuru eight months ago prompting a search.

The family had nearly given up when a neighbour alerted them of strange activities in a nearby shack. A man would be seen carrying a bucket every morning to dispose the contents.

Sedated and raped

When neighbours stormed the shack, they found the girl dazed, emaciated and disturbed. She told her family that she was lured into the house on her way to school. She was fed on one meal a day as the man sedated and raped her.

“She looked frail and emaciated. She could not talk and looked shocked,” Earnest Mbugua, a neighbour said at the time.

Joel Ng’ang’a, another neighbour said he stumbled upon human waste, indicating that the girl was never allowed outside.

The student was later taken to Nairobi Women Hospital where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

She was attending prenatal care at Ndeiya health centre.

Residents in the sleepy village blamed such incidents on drug and substance abuse among the youths. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.