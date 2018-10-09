survey
Orengo attacks Ruto over ambitions Next Story
Big test for Raila as Migori votes Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Sonko to sack 5 Cabinet members for non-performance

By Geoffrey Mosoku and Josphat Thiong'o | Published Tue, October 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 8th 2018 at 20:33 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (pictured) intends to sack five Cabinet members for allegedly failing to live up to their contract terms.

ALSO READ: Nairobi County's looming constitutional crisis calls for Uhuru's intervention

Mr Sonko said that the decision was informed by the non-performance of the members.

"Someone like Makori (Danvas), the former Finance executive, failed and I fired him. There are four others to go too," he said without giving further details.

The governor is seeking to replace the five through a competitive recruitment exercise after the county advertised the vacancies for County Executive Committee (CEC) members.

County Public Service Board (CPSB) chairman Philip Kung'u yesterday said the governor had requested the board to advertise the positions, but did not divulge which members were on the chopping block.

There is no legal requirement for a governor to advertise positions of CECs.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“A CEC is a CEC and the governor can assign them to any department he wants. He is the appointing officer. Let us not seek to be presumptuous. The governor can seek to replace all of them if he wants, or any member he wishes. That is up to him. We really cannot question that because it is his prerogative," said Mr Kung'u.

On April 11, Sonko sacked Mr Makori for allegedly working with his political enemies. Makori had previously served in the Agriculture docket.

The governor then reshuffled his Cabinet to fill key positions. He moved Trade, Tourism and Cooperative Development Executive Allan Igambi to the Finance docket and replaced him with Newton Munene.

ALSO READ: Murang’a MCAs’ dare Sonko over threats to Iria

On August 1, Sonko suspended Health Executive Hitan Majevdia and Chief Officer Thomas Ogaro over alleged laxity at work.

He gave them 14 days to explain why health centres lacked medicine and offered lacklustre services.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nairobi County
Governor Mike Sonko
Sonko Cabinet

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

President Uhuru Kenyatta calls on millers to lower Unga prices

President Uhuru Kenyatta calls on millers to lower Unga prices

Committee report reveals crisis at city hospital

Committee report reveals crisis at city hospital

Court told how finance boss made a billion in two years

Court told how finance boss made a billion in two years

Water Matters: Why Nairobi Should Pay Kiambu and Muranga

Water Matters: Why Nairobi Should Pay Kiambu and Muranga




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited